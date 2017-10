Aug 8 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado resorts reports second quarter net revenue of $426.8 million, operating income of $(17.6) million and adjusted ebitda of $100.0 million

* Q2 revenue $426.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.5 million

* Eldorado resorts inc qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S