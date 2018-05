BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts Says Co, Churchill Downs Got Additional Information & Documentary Materials Request From FTC

May 8 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS - ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

* ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION - SEC FILING

* ELDORADO RESORTS - ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - DISPOSITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OR Q4 OF 2018