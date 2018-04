April 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ELDORADO RESORTS - IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2HBcvgR) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)