April 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS TO ACQUIRE GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5 MILLION CASH IN ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS