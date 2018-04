BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion

April 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS TO ACQUIRE TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.85 BILLION

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ELDORADO’S FREE CASH FLOW AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - CO WILL FUND $640 MILLION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MILLION OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP