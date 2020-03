March 17 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS CASINOS IN IOWA

* ELDORADO RESORTS - WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CASINO OPERATIONS AT ISLE CASINO HOTEL BETTENDORF & ISLE CASINO HOTEL WATERLOO AT 12PM CDT MARCH 17, 2020