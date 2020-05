BRIEF-Elecnor SA Q1 Net Profit Down At 20.8 Mln Euros YoY

May 8 (Reuters) - Elecnor SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET REVENUES 486.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 498.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS HAS FINANCING LINES AVAILABLE FOR AMOUNTS PROJECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO MITIGATE LIQUIDITY RISK IN CURRENT SITUATION

* CAPITAL RECOVERY WILL NOT BE COMPROMISED BY EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC SITUATION

* SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT CORE COMPONENTS OF BUSINESS WILL NOT BE PARTICULARLY AFFECTED