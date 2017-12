Dec 7 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc:

* FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN OF 21% FOR YEAR, COMPARED WITH 14% FOR FTSE 250

* FY NAV PER SHARE OF 1,981P, (OF WHICH CASH 1,134P), A TOTAL RETURN OF 9% FOR YEAR

* £1.5 BILLION OF CASH RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN YEAR

* RECURRING ANNUAL MANAGEMENT EXPENSES REDUCED FROM APPROXIMATELY £33 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY £5 MILLION