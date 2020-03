BRIEF-Electra Private Equity Says Likely Phased Temporary Closures Will Follow For UK Retail Estate

March 20 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity PLC:

* ELECTRA PRIV. EQUITY - UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - “WE HAVE PUT IN PLACE A SET OF MEASURES TO MANAGE EACH OF OUR MOST IMPACTED BUSINESSES”

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - AT HOTTER SHOES, PRODUCTION HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED IN UK BASED FACTORY

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - DISPATCHES FROM WAREHOUSE CONTINUE TO SERVICE UK AND US DIRECT TO CONSUMER BUSINESSES.

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - SITUATION IN RESPECT OF UK RETAIL ESTATE IS UNDER ONGOING REVIEW

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - LIKELY THAT PHASED TEMPORARY CLOSURES WILL FOLLOW FOR UK RETAIL ESTATE

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC - SENTINEL WILL BE IMPACTED BY CURRENT EVENTS, ITS BUSINESS MODEL AND WINTER SEASONALITY REDUCE IMMEDIATE IMPACT.