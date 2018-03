March 15 (Reuters) - Electric Connector Technology Co Ltd

* Says it received verdict regarding lawsuit filed by the company against Le Mobile, LeEco’s mobile unit, for contract dispute in June

* According to the verdict, Le Mobile, LeEco’s mobile unit was ordered to pay $2.1 million and interest, bear litigation fee

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2FEvCZS

