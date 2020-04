April 12 (Reuters) - ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY :

* THERE WILL BE AN IMPACT ON PRODUCTION DUE TO IRREGULARITY OF SUPPLY OF HIRED LABORS DUE TO CURFEW IN SOME CITIES AND REGIONS

* WILL BE AN IMPACT ON PRODUCTION DUE TO EFFECT ON SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS INTERNATIONALLY AND LOCALLY

* EFFECT ON SHIPPING PRODUCTS TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES WHICH WILL LEAD TO POSTPONING SOME OF EXPORT OPERATION

* MEASURES WILL IMPACT FINANCIAL RESULTS IN COMING PERIOD

* DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE FINANCIAL EFFECT ACCURATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: