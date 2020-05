May 5 (Reuters) - Indian Energy Exchange Ltd:

* ELECTRICITY MARKET AT IEX SAW A TRADE OF 4052 MU FOR APRIL, DOWN 6.6% Y-O-Y

* NATIONAL POWER MARKET PEAK DEMAND FOR APRIL AT 133 GW, DECLINED 25% YOY

* APRIL DECLINE DUE TO CONTRACTION IN COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL DEMAND IN LIEU OF COVID-19 RELATED PREVENTIVE LOCKDOWN

* SAYS AVERAGE POWER PRICE FOR APRIL AT 2.42 RUPEES PER UNIT, DOWN 25% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: