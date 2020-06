BRIEF-Electrocomponents Plc FY Profit Before Tax Up 2.3%

June 2 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents PLC:

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - FINAL RESULTS

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) UP 2.3%, ADJUSTED PBT BROADLY FLAT YEAR-ON-YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS AT £215.0 MILLION

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.2%

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - NOT CURRENTLY ACCESSING UK GOVERNMENT FURLOUGH SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYEES

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - NO PLANS TO ACCESS BANK OF ENGLAND CCFF

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - AT HALF YEAR, IT WILL REVIEW MAKING AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2020

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - DECIDED IT IS PRUDENT TO DEFER FINAL DIVIDEND DECISION UNTIL IT HAS GREATER VISIBILITY

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - FY REVENUE £1,953.8M VERSUS £1,884.4M

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £199.6M VERSUS £195.2M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: