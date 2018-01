BRIEF-Electrocomponents Says ‍For Year To 31 March 2018 We Anticipate That Announced Us Tax Changes Will Have Minimal Impact On Group Effective Tax Rate​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc:

* ‍FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2018 WE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT ANNOUNCED US TAX CHANGES WILL HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE​

* EXPECT THAT U.S. TAX CHANGES WILL RESULT IN A NON-CASH EXCEPTIONAL TAX CREDIT AS A RESULT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX BALANCES​

* ‍FOR YEAR TO MARCH 2019 WE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT CHANGES WILL REDUCE GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE PERCENTAGE TO MID-TWENTIES​