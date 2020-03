BRIEF-Electrocomponents Sees FY Adj. PBT Around Bottom End Of Current Market Consensus Range

March 23 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents PLC:

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - CURRENTLY SERVICING OUR FRENCH AND ITALIAN CUSTOMERS OUT OF UK

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - GROUP SAW LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON LEVELS OF CUSTOMER DEMAND

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH IN 11-WEEK PERIOD ENDED 15 MARCH WAS C. 4%

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO DELIVER ADJUSTED PBT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 AROUND BOTTOM END OF OUR CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS RANGE

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - TOO EARLY TO ASSESS IMPACT THAT UNFOLDING COVID-19 SITUATION WILL HAVE ON TRADING IN YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - NET DEBT ON 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WAS £209 MILLION (INCLUDING £57 MILLION OF LEASE LIABILITIES)

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - CURRENT COMMITTED FACILITIES AMOUNT TO £380 MILLION, WITH OVER £340 MILLION OF THESE FACILITIES MATURING BEYOND JULY 2022

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - AS OF 29 FEBRUARY 2020, C.£180 MILLION OF OUR FACILITIES ARE UNDRAWN.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - REVIEWING ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE, BOTH OPERATING AND CAPITAL, AND CONSIDERING SUITABLE GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: