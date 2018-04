BRIEF-Electrocomponents Sees FY Adjusted Pretax Profit Slightly Ahead Of Top End Of Market Consensus Range​

April 5 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents PLC:

* FY GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF ‍13​ PERCENT VERSUS 5 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL EUROPE REVENUE GROWTH OF ‍11​ PERCENT VERSUS 4 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND DELIVERED CUMULATIVE ANNUALISED SAVINGS OF £30 MILLION​

* FY AMERICAS REVENUE GROWTH OF ‍14​ PERCENT

* ‍EXPECT RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 TO BE AHEAD OF OUR PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* SEES FY ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF TOP END OF MARKET CONSENSUS RANGE​

* ‍Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH REMAINED STRONG AT 10% LEADING TO 13% REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)