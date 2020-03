electroCore, Inc.:

* ELECTROCORE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $675,000 VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $752,000

* SUSPENDING REVENUE GUIDANCE

* ELECTROCORE -MAY NEED TO REDUCE ACTIVITIES SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN CURRENT OPERATING PLAN & CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS ASSUME TO FUND OPERATIONS TO 2020 END

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29, REVENUE VIEW $751750.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA