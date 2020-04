April 17 (Reuters) - electroCore, Inc.:

* ELECTROCORE PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND SELECT FIRST QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $700,000 TO $750,000

* SAYS ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $700,000 TO $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: