BRIEF-Electrolux CEO says expects to be able to offset raw material cost rise in 2018

April 27 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB:

* ELECTROLUX CEO SAYS FOR THE FULL YEAR WE CONTINUE TO PLAN TO OFFSET RAW MATERIAL PRICE INCREASE WITH COST EFFICIENCY MEASURES AND PRICE INCREASES

* ELECTROLUX CEO SAYS ARE IMPLEMENTING PRICE INCREASES AS WE SPEAK, SO EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED POSITIVE NET PRICE CONTRIBUTION IN MAJOR MARKETS

* ELECTROLUX CEO SAYS OVERALL WE SEE MORE COST EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES NOW THAN WE DID AT THE START OF THE YEAR