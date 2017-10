BRIEF-Electrolux maintains 2017 market outlook, raw materials guidance

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* ELECTROLUX PRESIDENT AND CEO JONAS SAMUELSON‘S COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017

* SAYS ‍WE EXPECT TOTAL EUROPEAN MARKET TO BE POSITIVE AND RECONFIRM OUR OUTLOOK OF AROUND 1% GROWTH IN 2017​

* SAYS ‍WE CONFIRM OUR FULL YEAR GROWTH OUTLOOK TO BE ABOUT 3-4% FOR NORTH AMERICAN MARKET​

* SAYS ‍WE RECONFIRM EXPECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM RAW-MATERIAL COSTS TO BE AROUND SEK 1.4 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR​

* SAYS ‍WE EXPECT A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE ORGANIC CONTRIBUTION IN Q4 WITH VOLUME/MIX OFFSETTING CONTINUED NEGATIVE PRICE PRESSURE​

* SAYS ‍WE HAVE DURING Q3 FURTHER ACCELERATED OUR EFFICIENCY MEASURES AND NOW EXPECT TO DELIVER A NET COST EFFICIENCY OF AROUND SEK 3 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍PACE OF NET COST REDUCTIONS WILL BE LOWER IN Q4 THAN IN Q3 AS SOME PLANNED MARKET LAUNCH ACTIVITIES IN NORTH AMERICA WERE SHIFTED INTO Q4​

* SAYS ‍LATIN AMERICA DELIVERED ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FIRST TIME SINCE Q2 OF 2015​