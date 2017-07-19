FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux raises North American market outlook
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 19, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Electrolux raises North American market outlook

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux President and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comments on the results for the second quarter 2017

* Says we expect total European market to be positive and confirm our outlook of around 1% growth in 2017.

* Says we increase our outlook for North American market and now expect market to grow by 3-4% in 2017 vs pvs forecast 2-3%

* Says with a good trend during first half of year, market for appliances in North America remains strong and we see favorable macro environment continuing to support demand

* Says ‍we expect organic sales contribution from volume, price and mix for full year to be slightly positive​

* Says market volumes in Brazil, Argentina and Chile improved slightly but macro and political uncertainty in Brazil remains

* Says ‍our efforts to drive cost efficiency continue and we now expect to deliver a net cost efficiency of SEK 2.3 bln for full year of 2017​

* Says ‍we confirm our expected negative impact from raw-material costs of SEK 1.4 bln for full year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

