BRIEF-Electrolux Says Co To Report Smaller Q2 Loss Than Previously Anticipated, And Sales Growth In June

July 7 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB:

* AB ELECTROLUX TO REPORT SMALLER Q2 LOSS THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED, AND SALES GROWTH IN JUNE

* NET SALES IN Q2 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY SEK 23.5 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 17% ORGANICALLY

* IN APRIL, DEMAND, PRODUCTION IN SEVERAL OF CO MAIN MARKETS WERE SEVERELY IMPACTED BY STRICT COUNTERMEASURES

* GROUP SALES IN MONTH OF APRIL WERE DOWN BY APPROXIMATELY 30%

IT WILL REPORT SMALLER LOSS FOR Q2 OF 2020 THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED, WITH OPERATING INCOME ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT SEK -100 MILLION (1,219)