March 15 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB:

* ELECTROLUX SAYS NOW, GIVEN RAPID SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, IMPACTING MARKETS WHERE ELECTROLUX HAS A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN TERMS OF PRODUCTION AND SALES, COMPANY BELIEVES RISKS RELATED TO THIS HAVE INCREASED MATERIALLY

* ELECTROLUX SAYS THESE RISKS ARE RELATED TO SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, GOVERNMENT COUNTERMEASURES AND CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

* ELECTROLUX SAYS GIVEN FLUID SITUATION, IT IS NOT AT THIS POINT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT DURATION OR SCOPE OF HEALTH CRISIS, AND THEREFORE FULL POTENTIAL IMPACT.

* ELECTROLUX SAYS INITIAL OUTBREAK IN CHINA, WHERE ELECTROLUX SOURCES SIGNIFICANT VOLUMES OF FINISHED PRODUCTS AND COMPONENTS FOR ALL ITS BUSINESS AREAS, HAS CAUSED DELAYS IN DELIVERIES, HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS AND SOMEWHAT LOWER DEMAND IN EAST ASIA IN Q1 2020

* ELECTROLUX SAYS HOWEVER, ELECTROLUX HAS WORKED EXTENSIVELY TO MITIGATE IMPACT AND SITUATION AMONG CHINESE SUPPLIERS IS NOW STEADILY IMPROVING. BASED ON THESE DEVELOPMENTS, ELECTROLUX DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT MATERIAL EFFECTS FROM THIS ALONE GOING FORWARD.

* ELECTROLUX SAYS S NOW IMPLEMENTING ADDITIONAL MEASURES AND PREPARING TO ADAPT MANUFACTURING IN ITALY TO A REDUCED PRODUCTION PACE, AS FROM NEXT WEEK

* ELECTROLUX SAYS ELECTROLUX CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE RISK THAT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020 ALSO ON ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL, WHICH IS TO BE LISTED AS A SEPARATE COMPANY ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM LATER THIS MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)