BRIEF-Electrolux says has decided on travel ban to and from Italy until March 9 - spokesman

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB spokesman in e-mailed comments to Reuters:

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN SAYS WE HAVE DECIDED ON A TRAVEL BAN TO AND FROM ITALY UNTIL MARCH 9 AND ARE IMPLEMENTING LOCAL MEASURES TO MINIMIZE THE RISKS TO OUR EMPLOYEES

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN SAYS MEASURES INCLUDES RESTRICTIONS ON VISITORS TO OUR SITES, ENCOURAGING EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME, AND MORE

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN SAYS “WE ARE TAKING EVERY MEASURE TO ENSURE THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES WHILE AT THE SAME TIME SAFEGUARDING BUSINESS CONTINUITY”

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN SAYS "IT IS TOO SOON TO SAY IF THE DEVELOPMENT IN ITALY WILL CAUSE ANY IMPACT IN ADDITION TO THE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS IN CHINA"