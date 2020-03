March 8 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB spokesman in e-mailed comments to Reuters:

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN, ON NEW MEASURES IMPOSED IN NORTHERN ITALY, SAYS “THESE ADDITIONAL MEASURES WILL NOT PREVENT ELECTROLUX FROM RUNNING ITS OPERATIONS LOCATED WITHIN THESE RESTRICTED AREAS”

* ELECTROLUX SPOKESMAN SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE SITUATION AND DECIDE ON NECESSARY MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD ITS EMPLOYEES IN ITALY AND ELSEWHERE