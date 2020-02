Feb 17 (Reuters) - Electrolux:

* SAYS MANY MANUFACTURERS IN CHINA ARE EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN RESUMING OPERATIONS AS RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS, WHICH WILL AFFECT ELECTROLUX AS WELL

* SAYS ARE TAKING MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOCATE ALTERNATE SUPPLIERS OF COMPONENTS

* SAYS WILL BE UNAVOIDABLE DELAYS IN SOME DELIVERIES TO SOME END CUSTOMERS.

* SAYS TOO SOON TO ESTIMATE THE EXTENT OF THE IMPACT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)