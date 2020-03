March 20 (Reuters) - Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA :

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE PROJECT FOR PROPRIETARY CSEM SURVEY OFFSHORE SENEGAL AND MAURITANIA DUE TO CORNAVIRUS

* ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES - ALL FURTHER MOBILISATION ACTIVITIES WILL BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY

* DOES NOT EXPECT THAT IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO FIND ALTERNATIVE WORK FOR VESSEL TO REPLACE DELAYED PROJECT