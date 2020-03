March 4 (Reuters) - Electromed Inc:

* ELECTROMED, INC. ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* ELECTROMED INC - CFO JEREMY BROCK HAS ELECTED TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANY AND BROCK HAVE ESTABLISHED A TRANSITION PLAN

* ELECTROMED INC - ELECTROMED HAS COMMENCED A NATIONAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND RECRUIT ITS NEXT CFO