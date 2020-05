May 12 (Reuters) - Electromed Inc:

* ELECTROMED, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $8.7 MILLION

* CASH BALANCE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $9.9 MILLION BENEFITING FROM $0.9 MILLION IN CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: