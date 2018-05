BRIEF-Electronic Arts Q4 EPS $1.95

May 8 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95; Q4 TOTAL NET REVENUE $1.58 BILLION VERSUS $1.53 BILLION

* NEW TWO-YEAR REPURCHASE PROGRAM SUPERSEDES AND REPLACES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED IN MAY 2017

* FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

* ANNOUNCED NEW 2-YEAR PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE UP TO $2.4 BILLION OF EA’S COMMON STOCK

* FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

* FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

* FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION

* REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S.

* Q1 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.08 BILLION; Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $0.64

* Q1 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $720 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: