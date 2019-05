BRIEF-Electronic Arts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.69

May 7 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69; QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $1.24 BILLION VERSUS $1.58 BILLION

* QTRLY NET BOOKINGS $1.36 BILLION VERSUS $1.26 BILLION

* SEES FY 2020 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE ABOUT $1.575 BILLION

* SEES FY 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $8.56; SEES FY 2020 NET REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $5.375 BILLION

* SEES Q1 NET BOOKINGS TO BE ABOUT $690 MILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE ABOUT $5.84; SEES Q1 NET REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $1.13 BILLION

* SUBSEQUENT TO FY ENDED MARCH 31, EA COMPLETED INTERNAL TRANSFER OF SOME INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS TO ITS SWISS UNIT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $5 PER SHARE

* IP RIGHTS TRANSFER TO RESULT IN 1-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION - $3.9 BILLION TO BE RECOGNIZED AS A DEFERRED TAX ASSET IN Q1

* RECOGNITION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET REGARDING IP RIGHTS TRANSFER TO ADD BETWEEN $5 PER SHARE - $13 PER SHARE TO GAAP EPS IN Q1