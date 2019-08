Aug 13 (Reuters) - Electronics for Imaging Inc:

* ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING APPOINTS JEFF JACOBSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INC - JACOBSON SUCCEEDS BILL MUIR, WHO IS STEPPING DOWN FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INC - PRIOR TO JOINING EFI, MR. JACOBSON SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF XEROX