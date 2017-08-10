FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging files for non-timely 10-Q
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging files for non-timely 10-Q

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* Electronics For Imaging says is assessing effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says expects to report material weakness in internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says co's Audit Committee of Board conducting independent review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls

* Electronics For Imaging says retained independent professionals to assist in review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls Source text: (bit.ly/2fvHfpK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.