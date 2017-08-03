FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging-postponing conference call for Q2 preliminary results to enable co to complete assessment of timing of recognition of revenue​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍assessment is related to certain transactions involving sales contract for one or more large format printers​

* Electronics For Imaging-in process of completing assessment of effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control on financial reporting​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the matter​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍also expects to report that EFI's disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍EFI may be unable to file its form 10-Q for Q2 of 2017 on a timely basis​

* Electronics For Imaging-‍audit committee of board is conducting independent review related to matter, retained independent professionals to assist in review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.