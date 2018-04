April 24 (Reuters) - Electrovaya Inc:

* ELECTROVAYA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q2 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS US$3.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $2.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $0.5 MILLION FOR Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: