July 13 (Reuters) - Electrovaya Inc

* Electrovaya sells lithium ion cells to European electric vehicle producer through follow-on purchase order

* Has sold Euro 1 million of lithium ion cells for electric vehicle application to an electric vehicle producer

* Electrovaya - under terms of order customer took possession late in q3 2017, with 50 percent of purchase price payable in july and remaining 50 percent in September 2017