May 18 (Reuters) - Electrum Special Acquisition Corp :

* ELECTRUM SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORP - INSTRUCTED TRUSTEE OF TRUST ACCOUNT TO IMMEDIATELY LIQUIDATE TRUST ACCOUNT - SEC FILING

* ELECTRUM SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORP - ESTIMATES THAT PER-SHARE REDEMPTION PRICE FOR PUBLIC SHARES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $10.47

* ELECTRUM SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORP - ALL OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SHARES WILL CEASE TRADING AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 5, 2018