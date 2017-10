Sept 12 (Reuters) - Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:

* Superb Smart sold to Wealth China Worldwide 94.2 million ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in issued share capital of co

* Transaction between Superb Smart & Wealth China has no material effect on co’s daily operation or financial position

* Upon completion, Superb Smart ceases to be a substantial shareholder of company Source text: (bit.ly/2gYah1O) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)