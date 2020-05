May 29 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ) CEO in a call with analysts and media:

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS THE ORDER SITUATION REMAINS TOUGH IN MAY, EXPECTS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ALSO IN FISCAL Q1 AND Q2

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS IN CHINA THE SITUATION IS GETTING A QUITE A BIT BETTER IN MAY

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS WE DON’T SEE ANY MAJOR EFFECT ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN FROM THE PANDEMIC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)