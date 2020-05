BRIEF-Elekta Closes Order Of Around USD 200 Mln

May 18 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* GENESISCARE MAKES MAJOR INVESTMENT IN ELEKTA CANCER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT AS IT ENTERS U.S. MARKET

* ORDER VALUE BOOKED DURING Q1 OF ELEKTA’S FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 WILL BE AROUND USD 100 MILLION (APPROX. SEK 1 BILLION).

* CLOSES MAJOR ORDER OF AROUND USD 200 MILLION, INCLUDING NUMEROUS LINACS, SERVICE AGREEMENTS AND 11 ELEKTA UNITY SYSTEMS, SURPASSING TARGET OF 75

* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS AROUND USD 200 MILLION (APPROX. SEK 2 BILLION) OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* FIRST DELIVERIES OF ORDER ARE PLANNED FOR JULY 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)