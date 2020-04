April 22 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* EDOGAWA HOSPITAL FIRST IN JAPAN TO ORDER ELEKTA UNITY MR-LINAC

* HOSPITAL WILL USE ELEKTA UNITY TO TREAT A WIDE RANGE OF CANCERS

* FIRST PATIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE TREATED WITH EDOGAWA HOSPITAL'S ELEKTA UNITY SYSTEM IN 2021