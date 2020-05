BRIEF-Elekta Further Develops Its Focus On Cancer Care Providers Through Acquisition Of Kaiku Health

May 19 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* ACQUISITION OF KAIKU HEALTH STRENGTHENS ELEKTA DIGITAL OFFERING WITH PERSONALIZED DIGITAL HEALTH INTERVENTIONS

* IT WILL FURTHER DEVELOP ITS FOCUS ON CANCER CARE PROVIDERS AND THEIR PATIENTS THROUGH ITS ACQUISITION OF KAIKU HEALTH

* ACQUISITION TOOK EFFECT MAY 15, 2020 WITH ELEKTA OWNING 100 PERCENT OF KAIKU HEALTH

* FINNISH COMPANY IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS APP THAT MONITORS PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)