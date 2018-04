BRIEF-Elekta has won order in ‍Egypt, was booked in Q3 ​

April 6 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* SAYS EGYPT HAS AGAIN CHOSEN ELEKTA tO EQUIP ITS MINISTRY OF HEALTH HOSPITALS, INCLUDING NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE (NCI) IN CAIRO​

* SAYS ‍HOSPITALS WILL ACQUIRE AN ELEKTA VERSA HD, THREE ELEKTA SYNERGY PLATFORM LINEAR ACCELERATORS AS WELL AS ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ ONCOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEM AND MONACO TREATMENT PLANNING SYSTEM AND SERVICES​

* ELEKTA AB SAYS ‍ORDER WAS BOOKED IN Q3 OF ELEKTA’S 2017/18 FISCAL YEAR AND FIRST DELIVERIES OF LINEAR ACCELERATORS ARE EXPECTED IN AUGUST, 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)