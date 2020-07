BRIEF-Elekta- Proposed Dividend For For Fiscal Year 2019/20

July 6 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR ELEKTA FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* ELEKTA AB - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* ELEKTA AB - ELEKTA HAS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, WHICH IS WHY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAY CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO PROPOSE AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND TO BRING TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/20 IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVE

* ELEKTA AB - A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.90 (FY 2018/19: 1.80) PER SHARE IS PROPOSED

* ELEKTA AB - AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND WILL BE DEPENDENT ON GENERAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND HOW COVID-19 WILL AFFECT ELEKTA AND ITS MARKETS GOING FORWARD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)