BRIEF-ELEKTA Q4 EBITA Down At SEK 886 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* YEAR-END REPORT MAY-APRIL 2019/20

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL MAKE DECISION OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND ON JULY 10, 2020

* REFINITIV POLL: Q4 REVENUE SEEN AT SEK 3.92 BILLION

* UPDATED OUTLOOK WILL BE PUBLISHED WHEN IT IS POSSIBLE TO FURTHER QUANTIFY THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE RADIATION THERAPY MARKET AND THE EFFECT ON ELEKTA’S BUSINESS.

* REVENUE FROM THE U.S. PICKED UP IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND CONTRIBUTED POSITIVELY TO THE DEVELOPMENT IN THE REGION

* SAYS WE NOW SEE A RECOVERY IN CHINA AND FOLLOW CLOSELY THE DEVELOPMENT IN OTHER MARKETS