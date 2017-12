BRIEF-Elekta reaches agreement in dispute with Stockholm County Council

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Elekta AB:

* ELEKTA AND STOCKHOLM COUNTY COUNCIL AGREE ON CONSTRUCTIVE WAY FORWARD

* SAYS ELEKTA AND STOCKHOLM COUNTY COUNCIL SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TODAY REGARDING THE AGREEMENT FROM DECEMBER 29, 2016

* SAYS ‍ELEKTA WILL CONTINUE TO FULLY EQUIP NEW RADIATION THERAPY DEPARTMENT OF STOCKHOLM SOUTH GENERAL HOSPITAL (SÖS) AND TO PROVIDE BRACHYTHERAPY SOLUTIONS TO NEW KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS)

* SAYS STOCKHOLM COUNTY COUNCIL WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY TO SEEK A SEPARATE SOLUTION FOR THE REMAINING EXTERNAL BEAM EQUIPMENT AT NKS​

* SAYS VALUE OF REMAINING PART OF CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY SEK 160 MILLION; INITIAL ORDER VALUE WAS APPROXIMATELY SEK 350 MILLION

* SAYS ‍LETTER OF INTENT IS EXPECTED TO BE TURNED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT LATEST JANUARY 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)