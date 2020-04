April 15 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* ELEKTA RECEIVES CE MARK APPROVAL FOR PROKNOW WEB-BASED STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL SOFTWARE

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED CE MARK FOR ITS PROKNOW CLOUD-BASED RETRIEVAL AND STORAGE SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)