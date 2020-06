June 2 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* DR RICHARD HAUSMANN RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ELEKTA

* ELEKTA - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND HAS APPOINTED GUSTAF SALFORD AS ACTING PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE FROM TODAY

* ELEKTA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND HAS APPOINTED GUSTAF SALFORD AS ACTING PRESIDENT AND CEO

* JOHAN ADEBÄCK, GROUP TREASURER APPOINTED ACTING CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: