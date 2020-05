BRIEF-Elekta seen slight recovery in the US since April profit warning -CEO

May 29 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ) to Reuters:

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED SALES IN THE US AND BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED SERVICE SALES GLOBALLY WERE MAIN REASON FOR GUIDANCE-BEATING Q4 SALES

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS HAS SEEN KIND OF A RECOVERY IN THE US IN THE PAST FEW WEEKS

* ELEKTA CEO SAYS LESS TRAVEL AND MORE USE OF DIGITAL TOOLS IMPROVED COST POSITION IN Q4, WITH THE SERVICE BUSINESS’ REMOTE FIX RATE INCREASING 20% IN EUROPE AND 12% GLOBALLY

* ELEKTA CEO SEES REMOTE SERVICE TO CUSTOMERS INCREASING FURHTER GOING FORWARD, AND ALSO THE USE OF DIGITAL TOOLS FOR INTERNAL MEETINGS, AFTER THAT HAS WORKED FAIRLY WELL DURING THE PANDEMIC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)