BRIEF-Elekta Signs Contract With Radiotherapeutisch Instituut Friesland

April 23 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* RADIOTHERAPEUTISCH INSTITUUT FRIESLAND (RIF) TO ACQUIRE ELEKTA UNITY FOR INNOVATIVE CANCER TREATMENT

* RIF ORDER WILL BE SEVENTH UNITY MR-LINAC SYSTEM IN NETHERLANDS - NEW STANDARD OF CARE

* RADIOTHERAPEUTISCH INSTITUUT FRIESLAND IN LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS, HAS ORDERED ADVANCED RADIATION THERAPY EQUIPMENT

* ORDER WAS BOOKED IN Q4 OF ELEKTA’S FISCAL YEAR 2019/20, WITH FIRST INSTALLATIONS TO BEGIN BEFORE JULY 202

* ORDER WAS BOOKED IN Q4 OF ELEKTA'S FISCAL YEAR 2019/20, WITH FIRST INSTALLATIONS TO BEGIN BEFORE JULY 2020